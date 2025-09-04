CPI(M)'s Brinda Karat writes to Chhattisgarh women's panel over tribal women's complaint

New Delhi, Sep 4 (PTI) CPI(M) leader Brinda Karat has written a letter to the Chhattisgarh women's commission, expressing deep concern over the handling of a complaint from the Tribal women who were accompanying the nuns who were arrested from the Durg railway station on charges of human trafficking.

Nuns Preethi Merry and Vandana Francis, along with Sukaman Mandavi, were arrested by the Government Railway Police (GRP) from Chhattisgarh's Durg railway station on July 25 following a complaint from a local Bajrang Dal functionary, who accused them of forcibly converting three women from the state's tribal-dominated Narayanpur district and trafficking them.

The tribal women from Narayanpur had approached the Chhattisgarh State Women's Commission, seeking action against Bajrang Dal members for alleged harassment.

In a letter addressed to the chairperson and members of the state women's commission, Karat said questions raised by at least two members of the panel were directed against the complainants, "as though they were the accused".

"I write to you to express my deep concern at the way the commission is addressing the complaints made by three young adivasi women regarding the criminal acts against them, including sexual assault, by people they have named in their complaint," the Communist Party of India (Marxist) leader said.

She said on the second date of appearance before the commission, it was reported by the media and corroborated by the complainants that "the questions raised by at least two panel members were directed against the complainants, as though they were the accused".

"The video evidence of the abuse of these young women by the accused named by them, namely Jyoti Sharma, Ravi Nigam, Ratan Yadav, is prima facie evidence easily available. It is shocking that no FIR has been filed against these persons," Karat said.

"Instead of directing the police to file an FIR, it would appear that the commission is misusing the trust placed on the commission by the complainants, to actually protect the accused," she alleged.

The Left leader said the young women were "traumatised" after their experience at the commission.

"I spoke to those who were present and I was told one of the members mocked their religious beliefs by saying if you go to a church and a mandir, why don't you go to a masjid. Another member asked them why they could not get work in Narayanpur," she said.

"Further, they were asked if they had informed the police that they were leaving to get a job in Agra," Karat said.

She added that the tribal women were pressured by the constant questioning on whether their statements were tutored or written by others, and it was said that the charge that they were converted and being forcibly taken by the nuns was true.

"Each and every one of these questions is driven by a political agenda. Moreover, the premise itself is flawed. For example, why should an adult woman inform the police if she is moving out of the district for employment?" Karat asked.

She also said questions about the women's religious belief are insulting and also against the constitutional right of freedom of conscience.

Karat said the happenings are a disgrace to the commission and deeply affect its credibility and mandate.

She added that while the women's panel is an "autonomous" institution, "it would appear that you are acting as per a political agenda".

The CPI(M) leader questioned why an FIR is yet to be filed on the basis of the victims' complaint, even as video evidence of the incident is available.

"The women's commission has a legal duty to intervene in support of the victims. This is more so when they belong to poor families, with no resources except their own courage and integrity," she said.

Karat urged the commission to ensure that an FIR is filed "without any further delay as a first step".

"The guilty police personnel should be punished and the young women should be adequately compensated," she asserted.