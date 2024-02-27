CPI(M)'s former Sandeshkhali MLA released on interim bail

Kolkata, Feb 27 (PTI) CPI(M) leader and former Sandeshkhali MLA Nirapada Sardar, who was arrested for alleged involvement in violent protests there, was released from jail on interim bail following a Calcutta High Court order on Tuesday.

After being released from Basirhat correctional home in North 24 Parganas district in the evening, Sardar told reporters that he has been raising the issues of alleged sexual atrocities on women and land grabbing in Sandeshkhali in the West Bengal assembly since 2013.

A division bench of the high court granted interim conditional bail to Sardar and directed that he be released forthwith.

"It is owing to public pressure that the TMC is now saying that Sheikh Shajahan will be arrested within a week," the CPI(M) leader, who was arrested on February 11, said.

The high court on Monday clarified there is no stay on the arrest of Trinamool Congress leader Shajahan, accused of sexual assault on women and land grabbing of villagers.

Following the order, Trinamool Congress spokesperson Kunal Ghosh posted on his X handle that Sheikh will be arrested within seven days.

Sardar, who was the CPI(M) MLA of Sandeshkhali from 2011 to 2016, said people of the river-bounded rural villages were having to suffer owing to imposition of prohibitory orders under Section 144 of CrPC.

"It is the TMC leaders who are responsible for the situation prevailing there," he said.

Sandeshkhali in North 24 Parganas district has been witnessing protests over allegations of sexual atrocities on village women and land grabbing of villagers, including that of tribal people. PTI AMR MNB