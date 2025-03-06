CPI(M)'s four-day state conference begins in Kerala's Kollam

Kollam: The Kerala state conference of the CPI(M) began on Thursday with party central committee member A K Balan hoisting the party flag at Asramam Maidan here.

The four-day conference—from March 6 to 9—is being held ahead of CPI(M)’s 24th party congress scheduled from April 2 to 6 in Madurai, Tamil Nadu.

Balan hoisted the flag to the sound of drumbeats and bugles, officially inaugurating the conference.

This was followed by songs and dance performances by party workers before the delegates’ meeting at the Town Hall (Kodiyeri Balakrishnan Nagar).

On the occasion, Balan stated that the state was currently caught between religious nationalism and corporate interests and the CPI(M) was fighting against both.

He emphasised that the conference would strengthen the party’s fight against these challenges.

Balan also outlined the agenda for the four-day event, which was unanimously approved by the party members.

On Wednesday, flag, torch and flagpole processions from martyr memorials at Kayyur, Vayalar, and Sooranad converged at the public meeting venue at Asramam Maidan (Sitaram Yechury Nagar).

The party’s state conference is being held in Kollam after a gap of 30 years with the last state meet taking place here in 1995.

Party Politburo member and Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan is set to present a policy document for the development of a ‘New Kerala,’ which will be discussed during the conference, party sources said.

A total of 530 people will attend the state conference, including 486 delegates from various districts and 44 guests from outside the state.

Politburo members including Prakash Karat, Brinda Karat, Subhashini Ali, B V Raghavulu, Ashok Dhawale, M A Baby and A Vijayaraghavan will participate in the delegates’ conference on all days, the sources added.