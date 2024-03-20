CPI(M)'s Jitendra Chaudhury appointed leader of opposition in Tripura assembly

Agartala, Mar 20 (PTI) Senior CPI(M) MLA Jitendra Chadhury was on Wednesday appointed the leader of the opposition in the Tripura assembly, Speaker Biswabandhu Sen said.

Advertisment

Tipra Motha, which emerged as the main opposition in last year's assembly elections, joined the BJP-led government in the state earlier this month. As a result, Tipra Motha MLA Animesh Debbarma resigned as the leader of the opposition and became a minister.

"As per constitutional provision, Jitendra Chadhury who has been discharging his duty as the leader of the CPI(M) legislature party over the last one year has been made the leader of the opposition as the Tipra Motha is no longer an opposition party," the speaker said.

After Tipra Motha joined the government, the CPI(M)-led Left Front wrote to the speaker, urging him to appoint Chaudhury as the leader of the opposition.

After the appointment, Chaudhury, who is also the CPI(M) state secretary, said, "Technically, I was not the leader of opposition but tried my best to oppose the anti-people policies of the BJP-led government inside and outside the assembly. Now, my job will be to support the government if the works or programmes are good, or else I will raise my voice for the interest of the people." In the 2023 elections, BJP won 32 seats, its ally IPFT secured one seat, the Tipra Motha bagged 13 seats and the CPI(M) won 10 seats. PTI PS SOM