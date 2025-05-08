CPI(M)'s John Brittas questions absence of Modi at all-party meet

New Delhi, May 8 (PTI) Communist Party of India (Marxist) leader John Brittas on Thursday questioned Prime Minister Narendra Modi's absence at the all-party Meeting called in the wake of Operation Sindoor, and urged the Union government to ensure the safety of the people in the border area.

In a statement issued here, the CPI(M) said Brittas regretted Modi's absence for the second consecutive time in the all-party Meeting.

Brittas urged the government to call another all-party meeting with the Prime Minister attending it and also a special session of Parliament. He also demanded that the government lead an all-party delegation to Kashmir.

The CPI(M) quoted its leader as questioning the government's claims of achieving its objectives in the current armed conflict with Pakistan, saying it is doubtful if such a military action can target and eliminate terrorist groups in light of past experiences.

He advised that the government should continue pursuing diplomatic actions and build international pressure to bring the terrorists to book.

It should be seen that the situation does not escalate, he stressed.

Brittas also asked the Union to rein in the spread of hate. "War against terrorism cannot be conducted without fighting the spread of hate," the CPI(M) said in its statement quoting the Rajya Sabha MP.

"He lauded the people of Pahalgam and Kashmir for showing the path to the entire country by unitedly condemning terrorism with compassion, even after suffering from all its ill-effects," it said.

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh told an all-party meeting on Thursday that at least 100 hardcore terrorists and their associates were killed in Indian strikes on terror sites in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied-Kashmir during Operation Sindoor, sources said.

The meeting saw opposition parties backing the government in the military action and hailing the armed forces. PTI AO VN VN