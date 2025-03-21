CPI(M)'s new Kerala state headquarters to be opened on April 23

Thiruvananthapuram, Mar 21 (PTI) The new AKG Centre, the Kerala state headquarters of the CPI(M) state committee, will be inaugurated on April 23 by party veteran and Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan.

CPI(M) state secretary M V Govindan, in a press conference here, said the new AKG Centre, built almost opposite the existing AKG Study Centre, has nine floors and two basement parking areas.

"Renowned architect N Mahesh designed this new building, and it has been constructed after obtaining all necessary building permits," Govindan said.

He added that all operations of the CPI(M) state committee would be shifted to the new building. However, the total expenditure for the construction will be known only after the work is fully completed and the costs are tabulated.

"There will be no secrecy; everyone is welcome to visit and see it for themselves," Govindan added.

He also stated that the AKG Study Centre, which has served as the state headquarters for several decades, will remain open for research scholars and continue to house its extensive library. PTI KPK TGB SSK TGB SSK KH