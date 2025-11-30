CPI(M)'s 'Save Bengal' yatra enters Jalpaiguri, thousands take part

Kolkata, Nov 30 (PTI) Thousands of CPI(M) workers participated in its 'Save Bengal' rally in West Bengal's Jalpaiguri district on Sunday, urging people to dislodge the TMC government from power in the 2026 assembly polls to save the rights of workers, farmers and the poor.

Led by CPI(M) state secretary Md Salim and Central Committee member Meenakshi Mukherjee, party activists marched through Falakata, Dhupguri and Moynaguri, holding red flags and raising slogans against the Mamata Banerjee government.

The rally was part of the 'Bangla Bachao Yatra' (Save Bengal) that began in Coochbehar on Saturday.

"From closed tea gardens, safety of migrants in other states, regularisation of casual workers, scrapping the contract system, to proper wages for tea garden labourers, we are highlighting all these burning issues faced by the poor people in Bengal. This government has failed to generate employment and only brought doom for the state," Mukherjee alleged More than 3,822 schools were closed in the 14 years of the TMC rule, while 22,000 liquor shops came up during the period, she claimed.

Salim and other leaders also met flood-affected people in Moynaguri area and interacted with them.

The CPI(M)'s 1000-km 'Bangla Bachao Yatra' - a statewide mobilisation- which the party hopes will re-energise its cadres and reconnect with voters. PTI SUS BDC