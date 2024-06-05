CPI(M)'s Sujan Chakraborty fails to upset the TMC applecart in Dum Dum

Kolkata, Jun 4 (PTI) CPI(M) candidate Sujan Chakraborty failed to upset the Trinamool Congress' applecart in Dum Dum Lok Sabha constituency, where the Mamata Banerjee-led party's veteran nominee Saugata Roy won a fourth consecutive term as per the Election Commission data on Tuesday.

Chakraborty, a central committee member of the party, could garner only 2,40,784 votes, which was 2,87,795 votes behind Roy's tally.

He managed to secure the third position after the BJP's Silbhadra Dutta, who lost to Roy by 70,660 votes, as per the EC data.

Touted to be the dark horse in the Dum Dum constituency, Chakraborty failed to trounce the TMC veteran, who was fighting for a fourth successive win.

Chakraborty was a member of the Lok Sabha from 2004 to 2009 from Jadavpur constituency.

The senior CPI(M) leader, who started his political life as a student leader and was the editor of the SFI's Bengali mouthpiece 'Chhatra Sangram' between 1986 and 1989, was also elected as an MLA from Jadavpur assembly segment in 2016 but was defeated by the TMC in 2021. PTI AMR SBN SBN