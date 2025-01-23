CPI(M)'s Tripura unit gives leadership roles to 25 pc fresh faces at various levels

Agartala, Jan 23 (PTI) The opposition CPI(M) in Tripura on Thursday said it has given leadership roles to at least 25 per cent of fresh faces at various levels of its organisation in the state.

Addressing a press conference, CPI(M) state secretary Jitendra Chaudhury said 25.68 per cent of branch secretaries are new, 33.80 per cent of local committee secretaries are first-timers, and two-thirds of secretaries at the sub-division level are also new.

He said that six of the eight district committee secretaries are new.

"The initiative, which began in 2015, is aimed at making the organisation ready to take on future challenges," Chaudhury said.

He said the party has already completed the organisational elections at the branch, local, subdivision and district committee levels, which are held every three years.

A total of 38,843 party members joined the conferences at various levels, Chaudhury said, adding that 411 delegates will participate in the state conference that would begin on January 29.

He said Prakash Karat will address a rally to mark the state committee's 24th conference.

"We wanted to organise a mega rally at the Swami Vivekananda Ground but the state government refused permission. We will organise a rally in front of the Umakanta Academy Ground instead. The closed-door sessions will take place at the Town Hall," the veteran leader said. PTI PS SOM