CPI's 25th Congress to be held from Sep 21-25 in Chandigarh

Chandigarh, Sep 11 (PTI) The Communist Party of India (CPI) will hold its 25th Congress here from September 21 to 25, which will see discussions on various issues like unemployment, agrarian "distress" and "erosion" of labour rights.

Addressing the media here on Thursday, Swarajbir Singh, chairman of the reception committee of the CPI's 25th Congress, said over 800 delegates from across the country will attend.

Leaders from communist parties, including CPM, Revolutionary Socialist Party (RSP), Forward Bloc and CPI (ML-Liberation) will attend the inaugural session of the Congress, he said.

The 25th Congress of the CPI coincides with the party's centenary.

CPI national secretary Amarjit Kaur targeted the BJP-led Centre, alleging that the government was following a policy of "divide and rule".

"Communalism is going up in the country. Politics of hatred is taking place while people's issues are not being resolved," she alleged.

"We will also discuss international issues in the Congress," said Kaur.

"Youths are unemployed. No employment (recruitment) is taking place in the government sector. Sanctioned posts in the government sector are not being filled.

"This government is working only for two-four of its friends. It is not working for labourers and farmers of the country. Joblessness in the country is growing," she claimed.

A special session of the party Congress will be devoted to "condemning the genocide of innocent Palestinian people in Gaza by the Israeli armed forces", Kaur said.

She further said that the new national executive will also be elected on the last day of the gathering.

Replying to a question, CPI leaders slammed the Centre for announcing a "meagre" amount of Rs 1,600 crore for the flood-hit Punjab.

"Extensive damage has been caused to the state because of the floods and Rs 1,600 crore is a miserably meagre amount. It is a cruel joke on the affected people," said CPI Punjab general secretary Bant Singh Brar.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday visited Punjab and announced a financial assistance of Rs 1,600 crore for the state.

Replying to a question about the decline of the communist movement in Punjab, Brar said there are 32 communist parties in the state.

"There are many issues behind our stagnation. One of the issues is that the communist parties are badly divided in Punjab," he said.

Brar also attacked Punjab's ruling AAP, accusing it of "doing nothing" for the state.