CPI's D Raja slams BJP over death of newborns in UP

Bhubaneswar, Nov 16 (PTI) CPI general secretary D. Raja on Saturday criticised the BJP’s "double-engine" theory, saying it has brought "multiple disasters" in states where the party is in power, particularly in Uttar Pradesh.

Raja demanded a clarification from Prime Minister Narendra Modi regarding the tragic deaths of newborns in Uttar Pradesh, which he attributed to "negligence" in maintaining hospital standards under Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath’s leadership.

At least 10 children died in a fire that engulfed the children's ward of a medical college in Uttar Pradesh's Jhansi district on Friday night. District Magistrate Avinash Kumar told reporters that the fire broke out around 10.45 pm in the Neonatal Intensive Care Unit (NICU) of the Maharani Laxmi Bai Medical College possibly due to an electrical short circuit.

Expressing deep sorrow over the incident, Raja called it a "shocking" tragedy and accused Adityanath of failing to provide security to women, children, dalits, and adivasis in the state.

Raja also criticised Modi for his silence on the issue, questioning the PM's commitment to his own promises.

"Where is Modi’s guarantee for women and children in this country?" Raja asked.

He slammed the BJP's "double-engine" government, claiming it results in "double trouble" and "multiple disasters" wherever the party governs, citing the ongoing crisis in Uttar Pradesh as an example.

The CPI leader further called the deaths of the newborns an "institutional killing" and demanded that Adityanath take moral responsibility for the tragedy.

He also expressed doubts that the BJP would ever take responsibility, accusing them of lacking respect for moral accountability.

Turning his attention to Odisha, Raja criticised Modi’s economic policies, which he said had worsened the nation’s financial condition.

He also raised concerns about unemployment, inflation, and the BJP’s focus on divisive issues instead of addressing these pressing problems.

Raja expressed grave concern over the ongoing violence in Manipur, criticising Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah for their indifference to the situation.

"Modi has no time to visit Manipur. Is Manipur not part of the nation?" Raja asked, demanding answers from both leaders.

He questioned why the government has failed to take concrete action to address the violence and instability in the state.

Raja took aim at the BJP’s slogan of "Nation First," accusing the party of using it as a tool to manipulate power.

He contrasted their approach with the sacrifices made by communists during India’s freedom struggle, calling out the BJP for neglecting the welfare of the people, particularly in states like Manipur. PTI AAM AAM MNB