CPI's Sandosh Kumar writes to Dhankhar, expresses concern over 'disappearance' from public life

New Delhi, Aug 21 (PTI) CPI's Rajya Sabha MP P Sandosh Kumar on Thursday said he has written to former vice-president Jagdeep Dhankhar, expressing grave concern over his sudden resignation and subsequent "disappearance" from public life.

In a statement, the leader of the party in the Rajya Sabha said Dhankhar's resignation, citing health reasons, came as a shock to Parliament and the entire country.

"While differences during his tenure in the Chair were natural, the dignity of the office he held was always respected," he said.

The letter notes that Dhankhar's complete absence from the public domain since his resignation has caused greater anxiety.

"He has not addressed the press, not appeared in public, and even pre-scheduled events were cancelled. Such silence and withdrawal after citing health reasons has understandably created deep concern among fellow parliamentarians and citizens regarding his well-being," the CPI leader said. Kumar said that in his letter, he urged Dhankhar to respond and reassure Parliament and the public at the earliest. The CPI MP added that while the process to elect his successor is already underway, clarity and reassurance from Dhankhar himself would help dispel speculation, unease, and unanswered questions that continue to surround his unprecedented resignation.

"The CPI Parliamentary Party underlines that this appeal is made in utmost sincerity, with due regard for the dignity of the high constitutional office Dhankhar held, and in the interest of transparency and accountability in public life," Kumar added. Dhankhar resigned from the post of vice president on July 21, the first day of the Monsoon Session of Parliament, citing medical reasons.