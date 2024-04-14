CPM office inaugurated in Ulhasnagar

Thane, Apr 14 (PTI) The Communist Party of India (Marxist) inaugurated its office in Ulhasnagar in Thane on Sunday on the occasion of the 133rd birth anniversary of Babasaheb Ambedkar.

Speaking after inaugurating the office, CPM Politburo member and All India Kisan Sabha president Dr Ashok Dhawale heaped praise on the social reforms brought about by Babasaheb Ambedkar and claimed the 2024 Lok Sabha polls were a battle to save the Constitution.

The RSS-BJP must be defeated and people should vote for the Maha Vikas Aghadi in Maharashtra, he said. PTI COR BNM