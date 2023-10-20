CPM stalwart in Kerala, left his mark on state politics: Jairam Ramesh hails Achuthanandan on his 100th birthday

New Delhi, Oct 20 (PTI) Congress leaders hailed veteran Communist leader and former Kerala chief minister V S Achuthanandan as he turned 100 on Friday with Jairam Ramesh saying the CPI(M) veteran has had a "remarkable career" in politics and public life.

Achuthanandan is one of the most popular leaders in the history of the ruling CPI(M) in Kerala. Velikkakathu Sankaran Achuthanandan, popularly called 'Comrade VS' by his admirers, was the founder-leader of CPI(M) after the split from the undivided CPI in 1964.

Achuthanandan served as Kerala CM from 2006 to 2011.

In a post on X, Ramesh said, "It is not given to many to reach the century mark in life but V S Achutanandan does today. His has been a remarkable career in politics and public life. He has been a stalwart of the CPM in Kerala and has left his mark on state politics." "I recall my many interactions with him when he was CM and I was Union Minister. These meetings combined seriousness with his trademark humour," Ramesh said.

In a statement, senior Congress leader P Chidambaram hailed Achuthanandan, saying he was and is a "warhorse" who fought valiantly for the causes that he believed were for the good of the people.

He said the Congress and the CPI(M) are opposed to each other in Kerala and other parts of the country.

"But that does not come in the way of my warmly felicitating Shri V S Achuthanandan, former Chief Minister of Kerala, on his attaining the age of 100 years today," he said.

May he enjoy good health in the years ahead, the Congress leader added.