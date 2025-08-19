CPWD floats tender to construct two new buildings of Common Central Secretariat

New Delhi, Aug 19 (PTI) The CPWD has floated a tender for the construction of two new buildings of the Common Central Secretariat that will be built in place of Udyog Bhavan and Nirman Bhavan on the Maulana Azad Road here.

According to the tender document released last week, the entire project will be executed at an estimated cost of Rs 3,116.37 crore in 21 months.

The Central Public Works Department (CPWD), which comes under the Union Housing and Urban Affairs Ministry, said September 16 is the last date to submit the bids.

Offices of ministries such as health, commerce, MSME, and housing in Udyog Bhavan and Nirman Bhavan have already begun the process of shifting to new locations. These decades-old buildings will be demolished to make way for CCS Buildings eight and nine.

The Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs has plans to construct 10 buildings as part of the Common Central Secretariat to house various ministries under the government's Central Vista redevelopment project.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated Kartavya Bhavan-03 (CCS 3) on August 6. It will house the home affairs, external affairs, rural development, MSME, Department of Personnel and Training, Petroleum and Natural Gas ministries, and the Principal Scientific Adviser's office.

CCS Buildings 2 and 3 are expected to be ready by next month, while construction of CCS 10 will be finished by next April. CCS Buildings 6 and 7 will be completed by October 2026.

In the tender document issued earlier this week, the CPWD advised intending bidders to examine the site and its surroundings and satisfy themselves before submitting their bids.

The CCS Buildings 8 and 9 will have a total area of 3,08,523 sqm.

According to the government, many key ministries are operating from ageing buildings like the Shastri Bhawan, Krishi Bhawan, Udyog Bhawan, and Nirman Bhawan, constructed between the 1950s and 1970s, which are now "structurally outdated and inefficient." However, a few buildings are proposed to be retained. These include the National Museum, National Archives, Jawaharlal Nehru Bhawan (External Affairs Ministry), and Dr Ambedkar Auditorium, which are new buildings. Vanijya Bhawan is also likely to be retained.

Under the Central Vista redevelopment plan, the government has already constructed a new Parliament building, the Vice President Enclave, and redeveloped the Kartavya Path that spans from Vijay Chowk to India Gate.

Besides the Common Central Secretariat, the government will also construct an Executive Enclave that will house a new Prime Minister's Office (PMO), Cabinet Secretariat, India House, and National Security Council Secretariat.

Under the second phase of the Executive Enclave, a new Prime Minister's residence will be constructed. PTI BUN 1.0.0 NSD NSD