CPWD floats tender to install bulletproof glass in chambers of EAM, foreign secy at JN Bhawan

New Delhi, Sep 16 (PTI) The Central Public Works Department (CPWD) has issued a tender for the installation of bullet-resistant glass in the chambers of External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar and Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri at the Jawaharlal Nehru Bhawan here.

According to the tender document, the project is estimated to cost around Rs 2.64 crore and is expected to be completed in two months.

The CPWD, a prime construction agency of the Centre, said the bullet-resistant glass will be selected randomly and sent for testing to the Terminal Ballistics Research Laboratory (TBRL) in Chandigarh or the Gujarat Forensic Science Lab in Gandhinagar.

The CPWD's document shows that the bids were opened on Tuesday and eight contractors have submitted their bids.

The Jawaharlal Nehru Bhawan houses the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA).

The selected bidder will prepare the shop drawing in accordance with architectural intent and get it approved from its engineer-in-charge, the agency said, adding that for the entire work, a five-year guarantee bond will be executed by the contractor to meet its liabilities.

"The door/window frames shall be manufactured from 1.5 mm cold rolled steel sheet to form a section of 50 mm x 70 mm on all sides with a flange of 20 mm. The profile has to be fixed to the supporting construction by means of M10 or bigger anchor fasteners at every 200 mm from the edges and every 400 mm (approx.) c/c. The glass is fixed to the frame using flat steel bar beadings as per the tested evidence," the CPWD said in its document.

The agency said the bullet-resistant glass panel should not be made with polycarbonate material, adding that the work will be executed in accordance with the architectural and structural drawings as issued from time to time by the engineer-in-charge.

The Jawaharlal Nehru Bhawan and its surroundings are restricted area where the movement of vehicles is often restricted. The contractor shall have to apply for passes well in advance for carrying out the work, including safety measures, the document said.

"The selected contractor will be responsible for the watch and ward/guard of the buildings safety, fittings and fixtures provided by him against pilferage and breakage during the period of installations and thereafter, till the building is physically handed over to the department," the document said.

The CPWD has asked the bidders to inspect and examine the site and its surroundings and satisfy themselves, before submitting their tenders. PTI BUN RC