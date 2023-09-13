CPWD invites bids for maintenance of gardens along Kartavya Path

New Delhi, Sep 13 (PTI) The Central Public Works Department has invited bids for the maintenance of gardens along the Kartavya Path at an estimated cost of Rs 7.43 crore for two years, according to official documents.

The CPWD, which comes under the Union housing and urban affairs ministry, said that a successful bidder will be required to ensure maintenance of the garden area attached to the Central Vista Avenue from Vijay Chowk to India Gate.

"The contractor has to work in a restricted area and in restricted time due to security reasons. He shall be bound by the instructions of security staff and engineer-in-charge in this respect, and no claim shall be entertained due to imposed restrictions of time," the bid document stated.

The stretch from Vijay Chowk to India Gate was recently redeveloped as part of the Central Vista Redevelopment Plan, an ambitious project of the Modi government.

"The contractor will have to ensure complete maintenance of entire garden features like lawns, trees, shrubs, herbs, edge, flower beds, potted plants, top dressing of lawn, playgrounds and golf course at residential/office/institutional campus/parks," it stated.

The CPWD said that the last date to submit the bid is September 15 and the eligibility bid will be opened on the same day. The financial bid will be opened on September 21. PTI BUN ANB ANB