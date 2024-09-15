CPWD invites bids for mapping of drainage system around old Parliament building

New Delhi, Sep 15 (PTI) The Central Public Works Department (CPWD) has invited bids for the mapping of drainage system and other works around the old Parliament building, a move that aims to enhance the drainage infrastructure in the complex.

Last month, the Parliament complex witnessed waterlogging following heavy rain and some opposition leaders raised this issue on social media.

According to tender document, a topographical survey, a ground penetration radar (GPR) survey, a vertical electrical resistivity test and robotic survey inside and outside Samvidhan Sadan will be conducted.

The CPWD, a construction agency of the Central government, said that the last date to submit technical and financial bids is September 23. The proposed work is expected to be estimated at around Rs 16.83 lakh.

The topographical survey will cover boundaries, features, foot prints of buildings/ structures, exposed services, internal/external roads, hard & soft area, tree, location of man holes and others, the tender document stated.

The GPR survey will help for detection and mapping including depth on continuation basis covering completely all the details of all underground existing utilities like burried sewer, storm water drainage and water supply lines.