CPWD invites pre-qualification bids to redevelop Parliament complex

New Delhi, Jan 5 (PTI) The Central Public Works Department (CPWD) on Friday invited pre-qualification bids to redevelop unbuilt areas in the Parliament complex at an estimated cost of Rs 50 crore.

According to the tender document, the redevelopment work under phase two includes construction of civil structure if any, and services like irrigation, drainage, road and footpath besides horticulture. The site of work is inside the Parliament complex.

In May last year, Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated the new Parliament building which can comfortably seat 888 members in the Lok Sabha chamber and 300 in the Rajya Sabha chamber.

The last date to submit a pre-qualification bid is January 15 and it will be opened the same day. The document states that the redevelopment work of "external areas" in the Parliament complex is estimated to cost Rs 50 crore.

The CPWD said that the financial bids will be called from the pre-qualified agencies for which separate financial bid documents will be issued.

The document also states that the proposed work is scheduled to be completed in six months.

"In addition to the civil structure, the work also includes stone work, footpath, footpath/road, security cabins, drainage, irrigation, horticulture landscape /hardscape...the contractor shall plan resources accordingly," the agency said in its tender document.

It also said that in view of the high degree of security concerns at the site and the work itself, stringent access control measures will be exercised for entry and exit of manpower, material and construction equipment.

According to the CPWD, highly experienced and skilled artisans proficient in traditional crafts such as stone carving, fine stone work may also be required. PTI BUN SMN SMN