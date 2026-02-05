CPWD procured 405 air purifiers for several govt, other offices from 2020-25, LS told

New Delhi, Feb 5 (PTI) The CPWD, a prime construction and maintenance agency of the Central government, has procured 405 air purifiers between 2020 and 2025, with the highest number -- 156 units -- purchased during the last financial year (2024-25), the Lok Sabha was informed on Thursday.

In a written reply to a question asked by TMC MP Mahua Moitra, Union Minister of State for Housing and Urban Affairs Tokhan Sahu said that the air purifiers were issued to government offices, chambers, VVIP lounges and dining halls of judges and registrars of the Supreme Court of India.

The devices were also installed in courtrooms and offices associated with the apex court.

Besides, the air purifiers were provided to the offices of ministers, ministries at Nirman Bhawan, Sewa Bhawan, Vigyan Bhawan and key institutional locations such as the Constitution Club of India.

Air purifiers were also issued to the Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha secretariats, besides CPWD offices in Jodhpur and Varanasi.

According to the minister's reply, in 2021-22, the CPWD purchased 24 air purifiers, which rose to 81 units in 2022-23.

The upward trend continued in 2023-24 with the procurement of 144 air purifiers, followed by the highest purchase in 2024-25 in the last five years.

Apart from major construction projects, the CPWD, which comes under the Union Housing and Urban Affairs Ministry, also looks after the maintenance of central government buildings.