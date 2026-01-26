CPWD tableau at R-Day parade celebrates 150 years of 'Vande Mataram' with floral tribute

New Delhi, Jan 26 (PTI) The floral tableau of the Central Public Works Department (CPWD) made its way along Kartavya Path on Republic Day on Monday, commemorating the 150th anniversary of the national song 'Vande Mataram'.

The nation observed 150 years of 'Vande Mataram' on November 7, 2025, reaffirming the enduring significance of the iconic song in shaping India's freedom movement and national consciousness, according to the CPWD.

The front portion of the tableau featured a burning torch with rising flames, symbolising Vande Mataram as the torchbearer of India's freedom struggle. The imagery reflected how the song ignited the spirit of patriotism, unity and resistance against colonial rule, inspiring generations to challenge subjugation.

The rear section depicted Bankim Chandra Chattopadhyay, the composer of Vande Mataram, highlighting the song's profound historical and cultural role in the evolution of India's national identity.

Crafted exclusively with natural and vibrant flowers, the tableau offered an aesthetically pleasing visual experience, symbolising purity, reverence and the timeless ideals embodied in Vande Mataram, which continued to link India's past with its present and inspire confidence in the future.