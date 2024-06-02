CR commissions electronic interlocking at CSMT, widening of platforms at Thane

Mumbai, Jun 2 (PTI) Central Railway on Sunday said it has successfully completed commissioning of Electronic Interlocking at Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus in Mumbai and widening of platforms at Thane station ahead of schedule.

The first train from CSMT after the block departed for Tilwala at 1.10 pm on Sunday, a CR release said.

CR said that it has successfully completed the mammoth task of commissioning of Electronic Interlocking at CSMT for extension of platforms 10 and 11 and widening of platforms 5 and 6 at Thane station well before the targeted time to ensure smooth travelling to all commuters.

After extension of platform 10 and 11 at CSMT by 385 metres, the length has been increased to 690 metres and can now accommodate passenger trains of 24 coaches.

A block of 36 hours was taken on the CSMT-Byculla main line and CSMT-Vadala Road harbour line section for carrying out the work, the release said.

The work involved assembling, laying and dismantling of turnouts, erection of Over Head Equipment portals including erection of 2 special portals of 53 metres covering all 10 lines, a first for the Indian Railways, it said.

In addition to lengthening of platforms, wiring of points, signals, DC track circuits and other technical works were also carried out. The work was accomplished with the help of 250 highly skilled and technically competent staff and a team of senior officers and supervisors, the release said.

The challenging task of widening of platform 5 and 6 at Thane station was undertaken and a 63-hour mega block was operated at Thane to complete the work.

Platform 5 and 6 at Thane station is one of the busiest platforms handling more than 300 suburban as well as mail/ express trains daily, the release said.

The widening by 2-3 metres for the entire length of 587 metres was done by placement of 785 precast hollow blocks. These precast blocks reduce the chances of platform surface settlement. This is the first time such types of blocks were used for platform construction.

A Foot Over Bridge was also dismantled and a new one was constructed a few days earlier to make space for the work of widening of the platforms.

Central Railway’s team of senior officers and supervisors and 20 teams of around 400 labourers worked round the clock to complete the task within the targeted time, it said.

In order to ensure safe and smooth working during the block, 930 suburban trains were cancelled. In addition some mail/express trains were also cancelled while some were short terminated/short originated at/from Dadar, Panvel, Nashik, Manmad and Pune stations.

Help desks manned by commercial staff and aided by RPF and station staff were set up at various stations to provide assistance to passengers. Besides continuous announcements regarding cancellation, short origination/termination of mail/express trains and information on suburban trains were made.

Despite the scorching heat and record temperatures, several teams worked tirelessly to deliver these crucial upgrades, prioritising the needs and comfort of passengers with the intention to complete before monsoons, the release said. PTI VT VT