CR installs ATM on board Panchavati Express on experimental basis

Mumbai, Apr 15 (PTI) An automated teller machine (ATM) has been installed onboard the Mumbai-Manmad Panchavati Express on "experimental basis", Central Railway (CR) officials said on Tuesday.

The ATM, provided by a private bank, has been installed in an air-conditioned chair car coach of the daily express service and will be made available to passengers shortly, they said.

"The ATM has been installed on board the Panchvati Express on experimental basis," Swapnil Nila, chief public relations officer of the CR said.

According to the railway officials, the ATM has been installed in a cubicle at the rear end of the coach, a space earlier used as a makeshift pantry. A shutter door has been provided to ensure safety and accessibility while the train is in motion, he said.

Railway officials said necessary coach modification was undertaken at the Manmad Railway Workshop.

The Panchvati Express operates daily between Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus and Manmad Junction and it completes its one way journey in approximately 4.35 hours. It is one of the popular trains on the route due to convenient timing for intercity journey. PTI KK NP