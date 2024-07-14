CR issues warning after boy filmed performing dangerous stunt on moving local train

Mumbai, Jul 14 (PTI) A video clip showing an unidentified boy performing a dangerous stunt while boarding a moving local train at Sewri station in Mumbai has prompted a search to trace the individual and a stern warning from Central Railway (CR).

After the video of the incident, which occurred on the Harbour Line network, was shared on social media platform X by some netizens, the CR directed the Railway Protection Force (RPF) to register a case. Efforts are underway to trace and apprehend the person, an official said on Sunday.

Central Railway issued a release appealing to the public to avoid such unsafe practices, which are life-threatening for both the individual involved and other passengers, emphasising that these dangerous actions can have fatal consequences and endanger the lives of the stunt performer and other passengers.

"The safety of passengers remains the top priority for Indian Railways, and the authorities will continue to take all necessary measures to ensure a secure travel environment," the CR stated.

The Railways has appealed to citizens and passengers to report anyone indulging in stunt performances on trains or platforms by contacting 9004410735 immediately. PTI ZA NSK