CR Paatil vows to transform Jal Shakti into 'Rashtra Shakti'

Ahmedabad, Jun 10 (PTI) Newly-appointed Jal Shakti Minister C R Paatil on Monday pledged to turn "jal shakti" (water power) into "rashtra shakti" (national power), emphasising the sacred duty of conserving and enhancing India's water resources.

Paatil, a Cabinet minister from Gujarat, made these remarks soon after his appointment in the first cabinet meeting of the Modi government's new term.

"It is a moment of immense pride and inspiration for me to thank Hon'ble Prime Minister Shri @narendramodi Sir for entrusting me with the responsibility of Jal Shakti Ministry. I express my deep gratitude for this important responsibility," Paatil, the Lok Sabha member from Navsari in Gujarat, tweeted on X.

Highlighting the significance of water conservation, Paatil added that the conservation and enhancement of water resources of our country is a sacred cause.

"I will work with my dedication and devotion to achieve this. Under the leadership of the Prime Minister, we will understand the importance of water, conserve it and ensure rich water resources for future generations," he stated.

Paatil, the BJP's Gujarat unit president who won the Navsari seat by a record margin, reiterated his commitment to transforming "jal shakti" into "rashtra shakti" under PM Modi's leadership.

Meanwhile, Nimuben Bambhania, the BJP MP from Bhavnagar, has been appointed as the Minister of State in the Ministry of Consumer Affairs, Food, and Public Distribution.

Bambhania described the appointment as "a unique confluence of pride and responsibility." "I pledge that I will maintain the dignity of this post with my dedication, loyalty, and honesty. Under the leadership and guidance of Hon'ble Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi and the guidance of Amitbhai Shah, I will dedicate my full potential in the service of the country and the people," Bambhania tweeted.

She vowed to work tirelessly for the nation's development and the welfare of its citizens, aiming to bring progress and prosperity to every citizen.

"The aim of every step I take will be to bring progress to the nation and prosperity to every citizen. I will work with full dedication and devotion to make the dream of a developed India a reality," she added.

Out of 31 Cabinet ministers in the Modi government, five are from Gujarat, including Amit Shah, JP Nadda, S Jaishankar, and Mansukh Mandaviya.

Shah, who retained his Lok Sabha seat from Gandhinagar, continues as the Minister of Home Affairs and Minister of Cooperation.

Mandaviya, elected from Porbandar, has been allocated the Ministry of Labour and Employment, Youth Affairs, and Sports.

Rajya Sabha members from Gujarat, S Jaishankar, and JP Nadda, have also been appointed as Cabinet ministers. Jaishankar remains the External Affairs Minister, while Nadda has been appointed as the Health Minister. PTI KA PD NSK