CR seeks information on Mumbra incident in which 4 commutes died after falling off trains

Mumbai, Jun 13 (PTI) The Central Railway (CR) on Friday urged people and its staffers to share information related to the June 9 accident in which four persons were killed, and nine others injured after falling off overcrowded local trains in Maharashtra's Thane district.

In a statement issued in the evening, four days after the incident, the CR said if anyone has any knowledge about the incident and can provide details, they can record their statement before the inquiry committee or send relevant information, along with the proof of identity, to the designated office within three working days.

The incident had occurred around 9.10 am on Monday, when the victims, reportedly travelling on the footboard, lost their balance and fell off two suburban local trains crossing each other in opposite directions. Of the 13 persons who fell from the trains, four succumbed to their injuries.

A committee of senior officials has been constituted to investigate the cause of the incident, the statement said.

The information can also be submitted to senior divisional safety officer S S Sonawane at the office of the CR's Divisional Railway Manager at the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus (CSMT).

The CR also said that if anyone wants to provide information about the incident, he or she can share it on the phone number - 8828119730 - and email ID - srdsobbcr@gmail.com.

A public notification has also been issued in newspapers seeking cooperation.

"This will help railways identify the sequence of events and the root cause, which is essential to prevent similar incidents in the future," the CR appealed. PTI KK NP