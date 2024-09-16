CR services disrupted after snag in AC train's pantograph near Thane

Mumbai, Sep 16 (PTI) Services on the Down Fast line of Central Railway's suburban network were affected for nearly an hour on Monday afternoon after a technical snag in the pantograph of an air-conditioned train, an official said.

The incident took place between Mumbra and Diva stations beyond Thane, he added.

"The Dadar-Badlapur AC local was detained on the Down Fast line (corridor taking trains from CSMT towards Thane and beyond) after a snag in its pantograph at 12:10pm. It was rectified at 12:50pm. Two local trains following this AC local got stranded due to this incident," a CR spokesperson said.

A pantograph, mounted on the roof of a train, draws power from overhead equipment.

Commuters claimed fast locals were delayed by 20-30 minutes, resulting in crowding. They also claimed some services were cancelled.

Central Railway operates 66 AC locals in a day with cumulative ridership of 78,000. It operates more than 1800 daily suburban services.