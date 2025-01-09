CR starts work to restore damaged height barriers at King's Circle station in Mumbai

Mumbai, Jan 8 (PTI) The Central Railway (CR) on Wednesday started the work of restoring height barriers erected for protecting a Rail Over Bridge (ROB) next to King's Circle station in Mumbai's Matunga, hours after they were damaged by heavy vehicles, an official said.

The restoration work is likely to be completed by late Wednesday night, he said.

A senior railway official said two height barriers on the southbound carriageway of the road beneath the ROB were damaged after a couple of vehicles dashed against them.

Swapnil Nila, Chief Public Relations Officer (CPRO), CR, said at around 3 am on Wednesday, a truck hit the "sacrificial" height barrier situated before the actual gauge at King's Circle Railway Bridge.

A few hours later, another vehicle dashed against the actual height gauge installed before the bridge, he said.

He said generally the Railways installs an actual height barrier at some distance away from an ROB, and another one a few metres away from it to ensure no giant vehicles hit such bridges and damage them.

Nila said considering the safety of the bridge, they have deputed railway employees to ensure no vehicle having excessive height passes through the location and causes any further damage to the bridge.

"We plan to restore the damaged height gauge tonight and ensure the safety of the bridge," said the CPRO.

Meanwhile, the police have lodged an FIR against a truck driver who hit the height barriers at King's Circle station and damaged them.

He has been booked for negligent driving and endangering human life, said the police. PTI KK RSY