CR to operate special 4-hour traffic-power block for Carnac bridge works on Sat-Sun

Mumbai, Jul 18 (PTI) Central Railway will operate a special power and traffic block for four hours in the intervening night of Saturday and Sunday to carry out enabling works to facilitate the girder launch of the Carnac Bridge near Masjid station, an official said on Thursday.

Suburban train services won't be available between CSMT and Byculla on the main line and between CSMT and Wadala stations on Harbour line during the block that will be operated from 12:30am and 4am on Sunday, a CR release said.

"The power and traffic block is for erection of special portal boom and old anchor dismantling work by airdrop road crane of 800 MT to facilitate Carnac Bunder girder launching. Late night commuters and long distance train passengers might face trouble due to the special block as some late night suburban locals will be short terminated and originated at Byculla, Parel, Thane, Wadala and Kalyan stations instead of CSMT," the release said.

At least half a dozen long distance trains arriving at CSMT, including Howrah-CSMT Superfast Express, Amritsar-CSMT Express, Madgaon-CSMT Janshatabdi Express, Madgaon-CSMT Tejas Express, Bhubaneswar-CSMT Konark Express and Howrah-CSMT Mail, will be short terminated at Dadar station, the release added. PTI KK BNM