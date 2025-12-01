CR to run 12 additional suburban train services on Mahaparinirvan Divas

Mumbai, Dec 1 (PTI) Central Railway on Monday said it would run 12 additional suburban services on Babasaheb Ambedkar's death anniversary on December 6, observed as Mahaparinirvan Divas by lakhs of his followers, who converge at Chaityabhoomi in Dadar from across the country.

In a release, CR said that these additional suburban special trains will be run between Parel-Kalyan and Kurla-Panvel stations on Friday- Saturday mid-night. These additional suburban special trains will be operated from Kurla, Kalyan, Thane, Parel, Vashi and Panvel stations between 00.45 am and 4 am.

The legendary jurist and social reformer's last rites were performed at Chaityabhoomi. PTI KK BNM