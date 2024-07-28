CR uses borescope cameras to find dead rats in crew lobby at Mumbai's CSMT

Mumbai, Jul 28 (PTI) Central Railway is using ultramodern borescope cameras to trace dead rodents in the lobby and designated areas for motormen and train managers at the sprawling Chhatrapatai Shivaji Maharaj Terminus, an official said on Sunday.

The move came after those using these lobbies, who are part of the frontline force of the railway network, complained of severe stench from dead rats.

A borescope camera, also called an inspection camera, is used extensively for non-destructive testing of equipment and infrastructure when the target area is inaccessible by other means.

"Two borescope cameras were used to scan the ceiling area of the lobby. Many dead rats were found, which were then removed. We also found dead rats behind the false ceiling near the toilet and washroom. Samples from the dead rats and water in the area has been sent for analysis," he said.

"Robotic cleaning of the air-conditioning ducts in the lobby was done with suction machines with provision of videography. The entire place was fumigated and sterilised," he added.

The motormen, train managers and other personnel using the lobby were temporarily shifted, with seating put up for them along with space for storage of essentials nearby, while dining arrangements were made on platform number 6.

Pedestal fans for air flow and CS kiosks have been installed in the temporary area to allow the crew hassle free sign off and on as well as duty booking, he said. PTI MR BNM