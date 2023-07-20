Crack in metal found to 'self-heal'

New Delhi, Jul 20 (PTI) Cracks in metal arising from wear and tear "healed" by themselves, without any human intervention, scientists report in the journal Nature.

Advertisment

Pieces of metal cracked and then were witnessed to fuse back together by themselves, overturning fundamental scientific theories in the process, the researchers from Sandia National Laboratories and Texas A&M University, US, said.

The crack seen to disappear was of the order of nanometres.

"This was absolutely stunning to watch first-hand," said Sandia materials scientist Brad Boyce.

Advertisment

"What we have confirmed is that metals have their own intrinsic, natural ability to heal themselves, at least in the case of fatigue damage at the nanoscale," Boyce said.

If harnessed, the discovery could usher in an age of self-healing engines, bridges and airplanes capable of reversing wear-and-tear (fatigue) damage, making them safer and durable.

Although scientists have created some self-healing materials, mostly plastics, the notion of a self-healing metal has largely been the domain of science fiction.

Advertisment

"Cracks in metals were only ever expected to get bigger, not smaller. Even some of the basic equations we use to describe crack growth preclude the possibility of such healing processes," Boyce said.

The self-healing crack was observed during an experiment at a US Department of Energy facility, when researchers meant to evaluate how cracks formed and spread through a nanoscale piece of platinum. They were using a specialised electron microscope technique they had developed to repeatedly pull on the ends of the metal 200 times per second.

About forty minutes into the experiment, one end of the crack fused back together as if retracing its steps, leaving no trace of the former injury and thereby, reversing the course of damage. Over time, the crack regrew along a different direction.

Advertisment

It was called an "unprecedented insight".

Boyce shared these findings with Michael Demkowicz, who, in 2013, had published a new theory from computer simulation findings that under certain conditions, metal should be able to weld shut wear-and-tear cracks. Demkowicz was then a materials science and engineering assistant professor at the Massachusetts Institute of Technology, US.

"I was very glad to hear it, of course," said Demkowicz, now a professor at Texas A&M. He then recreated the experiment on a computer model, substantiating the phenomenon witnessed at Sandia to be the same one he had theorised years earlier.

While a lot remains unknown about the self-healing process, including its practical applications in manufacturing, the discovery is a leap forward in the field of materials science, the researchers said.

"The extent to which these findings are generalisable will likely become a subject of extensive research," Boyce said.

"My hope is this finding encourages materials researchers to consider that, under the right circumstances, materials can do things we never expected," Demkowicz said. PTI KRS KRS KRS