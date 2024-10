Chennai, Oct 24 (PTI) A crack was found in a railway track near here on Thursday which led to delay in services for sometime and it was quickly repaired and services were restored, an official said.

Advertisment

The crack was spotted near Minjur in north Chennai and services were disrupted for about 30-40 minutes, he said. On the causes, the official said that it was 'usual' due to aspects such as changes in weather and railway staff closed the gap swiftly. PTI VGN SA