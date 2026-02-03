Crackdown against drugs intensified in J-K with 1,863 FIRs registered, 2,592 held in 2025: Police

Jammu, Feb 3 (PTI) The Jammu and Kashmir government on Tuesday said 1,863 FIRs were registered and 2,592 people arrested in drug-related cases across the Union Territory in 2025, and termed it a testament to the authority's commitment to acting against the menace.

The details were shared during the 16th Union Territory-level meeting of the Narco Coordination Centre (NCORD), chaired by Chief Secretary Atal Dulloo.

At the meeting, Inspector General of Police (Crime) Sujit K Singh said there was an improvement in judicial outcomes in such cases, with 229 convictions secured.

He said that 240 preventive detention orders were executed under the PIT-NDPS Act against habitual offenders.

Highlighting efforts to choke the financial backbone of drug syndicates, Singh said Jammu and Kashmir now ranks third nationally in property attachments under the "proceeds of narcotics" provisions, with assets worth Rs 70.67 crore already attached.

In 2025 alone, 259 houses and 111 vehicles were attached, while properties worth another Rs 50 crore are awaiting confirmation, he said.

On choking drugs supply, the IGP said that enforcement agencies seized 296 kilograms of charas, 53.8 kilograms of heroin and 397 kilograms of ganja during field operations.

To curb pharmaceutical drug abuse, over 27,500 capsules of Pregabalin and Tapentadol worth Rs 12.76 lakh were seized, he said, adding that authorities also destroyed illicit cannabis and poppy cultivation spread over 736 acres across Jammu and Kashmir.

Deputy commissioners and senior superintendents of police also shared district-wise feedback on enforcement measures and challenges in tackling drug trafficking and addiction, officials said.

Addressing the meeting, Dulloo directed officials to adopt an extremely stringent approach towards drug traffickers and peddlers and ensure that offenders do not derive any benefit from government systems or facilities.

He ordered initiation of deterrent measures, strictly in accordance with rules, including cancellation of contractor cards, passports, driving licences and vehicle registration certificates of persons involved in drug-related offences.