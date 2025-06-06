Crackdown against hookah parlours: Three shops sealed, two persons booked in Navi Mumbai

Thane, Jun 6 (PTI) Three shops worth Rs 1.5 crore were sealed and two persons booked in a crackdown against hookah parlours in Navi Mumbai, a police official said on Friday.

A cafe in Khoprakhairane was raided on a tip off on June 4 that it was providing hookahs, which is banned in Maharashtra, to patrons and a probe found three shops were being used to operate the illegal business, the official said.

"Three shops worth Rs 1.5 crore were sealed under Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita and two persons identified as Hemant Pandit and Nada Abdul Majid Zumani were booked under Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and Cigarettes and Other Tobacco Products Act (COPTA)," Khoprakhairane police station senior inspector Audumbar Patil said. PTI COR BNM