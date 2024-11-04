Crackdown on criminals in west Delhi, 253 arrested in October

New Delhi, Nov 4 (PTI) In a special drive during the festival season, police arrested 253 criminals, including 33 robbers and 34 snatchers, wanted for alleged involvement in street crimes this October in west Delhi.

According to the police, there was 39 per cent reduction in snatching-related PCR calls and 24 per cent robbery calls till October this year as compared to the same corresponding period in last year.

"The West District police launched a crackdown on street criminals and nuisance mongers during the festive season in October 2024," an official said.

With the arrest of 33 robbers, 21 cases were solved along with the recovery of one mobile phone, three gold chains and other gold items, three knives and cash.

Police arrested 34 snatchers solving 30 cases, besides recovering four mobile phones, one gold chain, two two-wheelers and cash, Deputy Commissioner of Police (West) Vichitra Veer said.

Similarly, 12 burglars were arrested and seven cases of burglary were solved along with the recovery of mobile phones, two-wheelers and other items. Police also nabbed 174 thieves and solved 209 cases of theft. A total of 44 mobile phones, 56 two-wheelers, six cars, one e-rickshaw cash etc. were recovered, the DCP said.

It was a comprehensive and unwavering campaign across all fronts to curb crime, the official said.

A total of 1,442 PCR calls of snatching were reported till October 2023, while 875 such calls were reported till October this year, which is a reduction of over 39 per cent, police said.

A total of 785 PCR calls of robbery were reported till October 2023, while 592 PCR calls of robbery were reported till October 2024, which is reduction of over 24 per cent.

Further, there is an overall reduction of over 12 per cent in the cases reported under motor vehicle theft, Veer said.

During the festive season in October, intensive checking through bomb disposal squads (BDS) and dog squads was done in markets and areas of high footfall, officials said.

Police stated that 36 cases were registered under the Arms Act in which 36 people have been arrested with recovery of four country made pistols, 32 knives and seven live rounds.

A total of 39 cases of Excise Act were registered in which 46 people have been arrested with a recovery of 8,028 quarters of illicit liquor and 617 beers.

Ten cases of the Gambling Act were registered in which 26 people have been arrested with recovery of Rs 3,26,400. While three cases of NDPS act were registered in which six people have been arrested with recovery of over 150 grams heroine and 1.6 kg ganja, police said.

Action was taken against 1,782 people who were drinking in public places, they said. PTI NIT RT RT RT