Crackdown on dust: Fines worth ₹2.36 cr imposed, 48 construction sites shut in Delhi

New Delhi, Nov 20 (PTI) The Delhi government has imposed Rs 2.36 crore in fines, issued over 200 show-cause notices, and ordered closure of 48 construction sites for violating dust-control norms over the past month.

Environment Minister Manjinder Singh Sirsa said the punitive action, backed by real-time surveillance and continuous field inspections, reflects the government’s resolve to confront pollution "with measurable, science-led enforcement rather than hollow announcements", according to a statement.

The Delhi Pollution Control Committee (DPCC) has intensified its anti-dust drive since October 15, inspecting 1,262 construction sites larger than 500 sqm, the statement said.

As part of the expansion in monitoring, 747 construction projects are now registered on the DPCC’s Dust Pollution Control Self-Assessment Portal, which integrates real-time video fencing, PM2.5 and PM10 sensors, and public display boards showing each project’s compliance status, it said.

Sirsa said the government is "determined to deliver measurable on-ground results" with stringent inspections, enforcement and inter-agency coordination.

Of the sites inspected, more than 200 were issued show-cause notices, 48 were ordered shut, and 35 penalised, resulting in over Rs 2.36 crore in environmental compensation for violations of dust-control norms.

Beyond registered construction sites, DPCC teams have been deployed to monitor Delhi neighbourhoods and identify unregistered or illegal construction activity. Of 4,881 mapped localities, officials have surveyed 467, flagging 33 violations for immediate action.

The minister said remote oversight ensures "every project remains under live scrutiny at every hour of the day".

The DPCC is also conducting extensive checks on diesel generator (DG) sets, enforcing the installation of retrofit emission-control devices and pushing polluting industries to transition to piped natural gas (PNG) in line with CAQM (Commission for Air Quality Management) directives.

A citywide virtual training for officials of registered construction projects was held on November 17, with coordination intensified with agencies including the MCD, NDMC, PWD, CPWD, DDA, DMRC and DJB.

According to the statement, Sirsa personally reviewed dust mitigation measures in Palam, Dwarka and Mahipalpur, areas known for heavy suspended dust concentration due to construction activity, traffic and waste accumulation.

He directed officials to ensure proper barricading, anti-dust netting, treated-water sprinkling, debris removal and adherence to construction rules along stretches where road repairs and footpath reconstruction are underway.

More than 1,800 enforcement personnel, along with 35 dedicated DPCC teams, are currently deployed across the city, it said.

Dust suppression and sweeping operations have been intensified at 62 identified traffic hotspots, and Sirsa has instructed agencies to ensure timely water sprinkling, strict construction compliance and immediate corrective action based on daily inspection reports. PTI NSM ARB ARB