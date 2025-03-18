Crackdown on illegal madrasas continues in U'khand; 15 sealed in Sitarganj, Kashipur

Rudrapur, Mar 18 (PTI) The crackdown on illegal madrasas continued in Uttarakhand on Tuesday, with the authorities sealing 15 such religious schools in Sitarganj and Kashipur.

Action is being taken against illegal madrasas in the presence of heavy police force, led by Sub-Divisional Magistrate (Khatima) Ravindra Bisht and Circle Officer Bhupendra Singh Dhoni, officials said.

Twelve madrasas have been sealed in Kashipur and three in Sitarganj so far, Bisht said.

The action is still underway, he added.

Madrasas not registered with the Uttarakhand Madrasa Board are being sealed. They also do not have other necessary documents, Bisht said.

Fifteen madrasas were sealed in Dehradun district earlier this month for not having mandatory clearances.

A verification drive was launched against madrasas in the state in February following complaints that many of them were being run without proper documents. PTI COR ALM ALM SZM SZM