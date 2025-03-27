Crackdown on illegal meat sellers on: Delhi Minister Parvesh Verma

New Delhi: Delhi Public Works Department (PWD) Minister Parvesh Verma on Thursday announced a crackdown on "illegal" meat sellers ahead of Navratri.

During the Question Hour in the Delhi Assembly, BJP MLA Karnail Singh raised his concern over meat being sold openly on footpaths and in shops ahead of the nine-day festival.

Responding to him, Verma said, "All officers have been instructed. If anyone is sitting anywhere illegally, they should be removed." He urged MLAs to report instances of any kind of encroachment in their constituencies and assured them that a drive would be launched to address the issue.

"I will personally oversee the action against encroachments," he said.

Verma informed the House that orders had already been issued to remove illegal meat and fish-selling units in the capital.

Earlier in the week, BJP MLA Ravinder Singh Negi called for the closure of meat shops during Navratri and sparked a row.

In a press conference Thursday, AAP Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Singh accused the BJP of selective enforcement.

"If the BJP has the guts, they should shut down big restaurants and liquor shops as well during Navratri," he said.

Singh also alleged that while the BJP was distributing Eid kits to Muslims, it was simultaneously cracking down on small meat vendors.

The first budget session of Delhi's eighth Legislative Assembly is underway.