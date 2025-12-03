Crackdown on illegal sand mining in Maharashtra's Nanded; boats, rafts destroyed

Nanded, Dec 3 (PTI) Authorities carried out action against illegal sand mining at some locations in Nanded district of Maharashtra on Wednesday, wherein boats, rafts and other material worth Rs 69 lakh were seized, majority of which were later destroyed, officials said.

The operation was carried out in the morning, they said.

A revenue department team was patrolling the Vishnupuri and Kallal areas in the district at 5 am, when it found engines and boats used in illegal sand mining activity, a release said.

After that, the district administration along with the police seized material and equipment, including three boats and 25 rafts, collectively worth Rs 49 lakh, from the Godavari river near Borgaon Telang area. This material was later destroyed. Five engines valued at Rs 20 lakh were also seized, it said. PTI AW NP