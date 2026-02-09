Crackdown on organised crime, mafia networks has curbed crime rate in UP: Economic Survey

Lucknow, Feb 9 (PTI) The Uttar Pradesh government's strict action against organised crime and mafia networks has led to a decline in the state's crime rate, Finance and Parliamentary Affairs Minister Suresh Khanna said on Monday while presenting the Economic Survey for 2025-26 in the assembly.

According to an official statement, Khanna said the government has accorded top priority to strengthening law and order and has taken tough measures against organised crime and mafia networks. The crackdown has resulted in a noticeable reduction in crime, boosting confidence among both citizens and investors.

Citing the Economic Survey, the minister said the state government has promoted technology-driven policing and introduced reforms aimed at improving efficiency and accountability.

The expanded use of CCTV surveillance, digital case management systems and stringent action against criminals have enhanced police performance and created an environment in which people feel more confident in lodging complaints, he said.

Khanna said the government has effectively implemented a zero-tolerance policy towards crimes against women. Under the Safe City project, measures such as women police beats, CCTV surveillance networks and deployment of anti-Romeo squads have been put in place to ensure safety in public and workplaces.

He said the amended Uttar Pradesh Factories Act, 2025 has provided women equal opportunities in industrial employment, including night shifts.

Under Mission Shakti, the integration of security, health and employment services has strengthened women's self-reliance and social participation, the minister said, adding that fast-track courts and e-courts have been established to expedite judicial processes.

The Economic Survey also mentions that through the Jan Vishwas Act, minor procedural offences have been decriminalised, reinforcing a governance model based on transparency, he said.

Overall, Khanna said, the government's initiatives in law and order, women's safety and judicial reforms have played a significant role in making Uttar Pradesh a safer and more investment-friendly state. PTI KIS ARB ARB