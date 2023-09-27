Crackdown on terror-gangster network: NIA raids 51 location in 6 states, 1 detained

New Delhi: The NIA on Wednesday conducted raids at 51 locations in six states in connection with the crackdown on the terror-gangster network, officials said.

"The NIA is conducting raids at 51 locations across 6 states in 3 cases related to associates of Lawrence, Bambiha and Arsh Dalla gangs," an official of the National Investigative Agency (NIA) said.

An associate of the Arsh Dalla gang has been detained during the raids, the official said.

While Lawrence Bishnoi is in jail, gangster-turned-terrorist Arshdeep Singh alias Arsh Dalla is based in Canada and Davinder Bambiha was killed in an encounter with Punjab Police in 2016.