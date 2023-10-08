Cracker shop fire: Action based on investigation report, says CM Siddaramaiah

Mysuru, Oct 8 (PTI) Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on Sunday said action will be taken based on the findings into fire accident at a cracker shop at the border town of Attibele in Bengaluru urban district that killed 14 people.

While 12 people were charred to death on the spot at the shop-cum-godown on Saturday, two others died while undergoing treatment today.

"Action will be taken after checking whether the firecracker warehouse has taken precautionary and safety measures," the chief minister said.

Police have registered an FIR in this connection against the warehouse owner and others. The owner's son has been arrested, they said.

Most of those who died in the fire mishap were from Tamil Nadu.

The Karnataka government has announced an exgratia of Rs five lakh to the next to the kin of the deceased. PTI GMS KH