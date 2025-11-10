Cracker supplier dies in house explosion in UP's Firozabad

Firozabad (UP), Nov 10 (PTI) A 55-year-old man died Monday when a cracker explosion in his house caused the roof to collapse on him, police said.

The incident took place in Haibatpur Karkha village under the Nasirpur Police Station.

Superintendent of Police (Rural) Anuj Chaudhary said the deceased, Pappu alias Jalaluddin, used to provide fireworks at weddings and kept a stock in his house.

On Monday morning, the crackers caught fire, leading to an explosion.

Crushed under the roof, Pappu died on the spot, the officer said.

Since his house was at a distance from other houses, there was little property damage.