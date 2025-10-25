Cracks develop in five-storey building in south Delhi's Chirag; residents evacuated

New Delhi, Oct 25 (PTI) Cracks appeared in a five-storey residential building in south Delhi's Chirag on Saturday evening, prompting authorities to evacuate the occupants and nearby residents as a precautionary measure, police said.

Around 7.15 pm, police received information about cracks developing in a house located adjacent to Behlol Lodhi's Tomb and concerns over the structural damage and the possibility of the building collapsing, they said.

Police evacuated all residents from the affected house and adjoining buildings to ensure safety, a senior police officer said.

The five-storey structure accommodates around ten families. Officials said no injuries or casualties have been reported so far.

Authorities from the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD), Delhi Disaster Management Authority (DDMA), and Civil Defence have been informed and their teams are present at the site to assess the situation, the officer added.

"Structural engineers from the concerned agencies are examining the extent of the damage and determining whether the building is safe for habitation," the officer said.

The area has been cordoned off and traffic movement near Behlol Lodhi's Tomb has been restricted as a precaution, police said.

Further action will be taken based on the findings of the technical inspection, officials added. PTI SSJ OZ OZ