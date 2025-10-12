Cracks have started to appear in DMK-led alliance: AIADMK chief Palaniswami

Salem (Tamil Nadu), Oct 12 (PTI) AIADMK general secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami on Sunday said that cracks have started to appear in the alliance led by the ruling DMK in Tamil Nadu.

The Congress, which is an ally of the DMK, has started to ask for more seats to contest for the forthcoming assembly polls in 2026, he said, citing media reports.

Palaniswami flayed the DMK and its partners, stating it has no right to talk about the AIADMK alliance.

"In our alliance, the parties are able to talk independently. Whereas that is not the case with the DMK. Today, media reports have stated that the Congress has already started to ask for more seats for the forthcoming polls. Cracks have started to appear in the DMK alliance," Palaniswami told reporters here. PTI VIJ KH