Cracks in BJP-JJP alliance: Some changes in Haryana govt likely

New Delhi: The BJP leadership is likely to go for some major changes in the Haryana government amid the possibility of a break in its ties with the Jannayak Janata Party.

Central BJP leaders, including Union minister Arjun Munda and former Tripura Chief Minister Biplab Kumar Deb, are in the state to oversee the changes, sources said.

The BJP legislature party may meet on Tuesday, they added.

The nature of change is not clear, with senior party leaders keeping mum.

The ties between the BJP and Deputy Chief Minister Dushyant Chautala-led JJP have worsened following their failure to reach a seat-sharing agreement in the state for the Lok Sabha polls.

The BJP had won all 10 Lok Sabha seats in the state in 2019 polls.