Cracks in buildings during Patna Metro tunnelling to be examined on priority: DyCM Sinha

Patna, Feb 26 (PTI) Bihar Deputy CM Vijay Kumar Sinha on Thursday assured the assembly that cracks, which have appeared in several buildings along the Ashok Rajpath following the tunnelling work for Patna Metro, will be examined on priority.

Cracks have appeared in a number of structures in the area, including the iconic Wheeler Senate House of Patna University.

The building, known for its Doric columns framing the entrance, was inaugurated on March 20, 1926, by Sir Henry Wheeler, the then Governor of the Bihar and Orissa province, and chancellor of the university. It has since been renamed 'Jayaprakash Narayan Anushad Bhawan'.

Sinha, who also holds the Urban Development and Housing portfolio, said a joint inspection was conducted on February 18 by representatives of firms engaged in the metro tunnelling work, officials of Delhi Metro Rail Corporation Ltd, and other authorities.

"It was found that there has been no significant increase in the width of the cracks. It is true that cracks have developed in certain buildings in the area. The department will once again have them examined," he said, replying to a question.

The tunnel between Bihar Young Men's Institute and Patna Medical College and Hospital (PMCH) on Ashok Rajpath is being constructed by Patna Metro Rail Corporation Ltd, with work commencing in May-June 2025, the minister informed the House.

He said crack meters and building settlement markers were installed during the tunnelling process to monitor structural conditions.

"Crack meters are being used to track any change in the width of the cracks," he added.

The issue was raised during Question Hour by Patna Sahib's BJP MLA Ratnesh Kumar, who expressed concern over damage to several buildings, including heritage structures.

"Several buildings, including heritage properties, have developed cracks due to the ongoing metro rail tunnelling on Ashok Rajpath. The Wheeler Senate House has hosted senate meetings and major ceremonies, including convocations attended by personalities such as Lord Mountbatten, Sarojini Naidu and Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel," he said. PTI PKD SOM