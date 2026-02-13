Crane beam falls on DMRC work site in south Delhi, no casualty

New Delhi, Feb 13 (PTI) A lifting beam of a crane fell at a Delhi Metro construction site on the Mehrauli-Badarpur Road near a hospital in south Delhi on Friday, disrupting traffic movement in the area, officials said.

The removal of the beam was taken up immediately and the road was cleared for vehicular movement after safety checks at around 9 am, they said.

According to police, no injuries or damage were reported as the stretch had already been barricaded and traffic diverted for night construction work. The incident, however, led to heavy congestion on the busy corridor for several hours.

A senior official of the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation said the beam fell from a crane at the construction site, but the portion of the road was already blocked for public movement as part of safety arrangements.

"All necessary safety protocols were in place, and traffic had been diverted during the night. There was absolutely no damage or injury as the area where the beam fell was not accessible to the public," the official said.

DMRC has initiated an investigation into the incident. the official added. PTI BM SHB BM APL APL