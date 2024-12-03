Crane catches fire at under-construction Noida International Airport, no casualty reported

Noida, Dec 3 (PTI) A crane caught fire at the under-construction Noida International Airport in the Jewar area here, an official said, adding that no casualty has been reported in the incident.

The official said the incident happened on Monday when the cabin of a crane engaged in construction work caught fire, after which the workers informed senior officials and the fire department.

He said the fire department team controlled the blaze and no casualty has been reported.

Nodal officer of the Noida International Airport Limited Shailendra Bhatia said, "The fire in the crane was controlled in time. There has been no major damage. Work is going on without any hindrance." The construction work at the airport is in the final stage. Commercial flight testing is proposed this month for which the Directorate General of Civil Aviation’s permission is awaited. PTI COR OZ MNK MNK